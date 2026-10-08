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Cardinals Coach Says Petzing’s Spin Hasn’t Changed Detroit’s Offense

DSN team graphic: LAFLEUR — SEES PETZING'S SPIN
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Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur spoke to the media this week and said Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing “definitely has his spin on that offense, but it’s the Detroit Lions offense. They are doing a lot of the stuff they’ve done in the run game. They are doing a lot of stuff Jared (Goff) has been really, really successful at. MVP-caliber level stuff.”

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This season, Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions in four games. Detroit is 2-2 and Arizona is 1-3. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11 on FOX.

Drew Petzing Returns to the Place He Spent Three Seasons

Petzing was the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals for the last three seasons before Detroit hired him in January. He arrived talking about the identity he wanted this offense to have, and so far the results are there. Detroit has the sixth-ranked offense this season, averaging 389.3 yards per game, and its 29.8 points per game rank fifth in the NFL.

Detroit’s Offense Is Far Ahead of What Petzing Had in Arizona

The offense has not been the problem for Detroit this season. Even though Arizona was 3-14 last season, it did average 325.8 yards per game and 20.9 points per game under Petzing. This Lions offense is more talented than that Cardinals group was, and Petzing will look to cook up something special in a game Detroit needs to win.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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