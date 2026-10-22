Sam LaPorta made headlines this week with some brutally honest comments about his contract situation with the Detroit Lions, but offensive coordinator Drew Petzing isn’t seeing any signs of frustration from his star tight end on the football field.

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Speaking to reporters Thursday in Allen Park, Petzing addressed LaPorta’s public disappointment over his stalled contract negotiations and made it clear that the situation hasn’t changed how the fourth-year tight end approaches his job.

“He’s been great,” Petzing said. “I mean, he’s been the same person every day since the day I got here. So I really don’t notice it.”

That response comes just one day after LaPorta suggested he would have no problem playing elsewhere in 2027 if Detroit doesn’t give him the long-term contract he believes he deserves.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing takes the field for the first half against Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Drew Petzing Praises Sam LaPorta Despite Contract Drama

LaPorta’s comments during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast certainly got plenty of attention around Detroit. The 25-year-old expressed frustration with the risks NFL players take, particularly after undergoing back surgery that ended his 2025 season prematurely.

As we previously reported following LaPorta’s revealing contract comments, the former Iowa standout suggested the organization hasn’t shown him the financial appreciation he expected.

LaPorta also made it clear that leaving the Lions would not be the end of the world if negotiations ultimately fail.

However, Petzing told reporters Thursday that none of that frustration has become a distraction inside Detroit’s offense.

According to Petzing’s comments from Thursday’s media availability, the offensive coordinator believes LaPorta has done an excellent job separating his contract negotiations from his responsibilities to the team.

“But I think his goal is just to play the best football he can and let everything else take care of itself,” Petzing explained. “And I think he’s done a really nice job of doing that.”

Petzing also acknowledged that the contract situation is probably on LaPorta’s mind, but emphasized that he hasn’t noticed it affecting his performance during practices or games.

Petzing Explains Why LaPorta Is So Valuable to Lions

Perhaps the most interesting part of Petzing’s comments was how highly he spoke of LaPorta’s ability to impact Detroit’s offense.

The Lions offensive coordinator described a player capable of creating problems for opposing defenses in nearly every situation, whether he’s blocking, running routes, or making difficult catches.

“When you have a player that can do a lot of things at a high level, it becomes very difficult to defend,” Petzing said.

That versatility helps explain why LaPorta believes he deserves a significant contract extension.

What Sam LaPorta’s Next Contract Could Cost the Lions

Through 47 career regular-season games, LaPorta has recorded 213 receptions for 2,420 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading all tight ends from his 2023 draft class in those categories.

His contract situation remains unresolved, however, with LaPorta earning approximately $5.675 million this season while playing out the final year of his rookie agreement.

The Lions do have alternatives if an extension cannot be reached. As we previously examined in our breakdown of LaPorta’s contract options, a trade has been discussed as a hypothetical possibility, although Detroit could also pursue a new contract or retain him using the franchise tag.

The tight end market has also become increasingly expensive, with George Kittle’s deal averaging $19.1 million annually. As recent analysis of LaPorta’s negotiations highlights, his production gives him a legitimate argument for a substantial raise.

Lions Turn Their Focus to Green Bay

For now, Petzing doesn’t appear concerned about LaPorta’s contract situation becoming a problem in the locker room.

The Lions still have an important football game to prepare for Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and LaPorta remains one of Jared Goff’s most dependable offensive weapons.

Whether the Lions eventually pay LaPorta remains uncertain, but Petzing’s message Thursday was clear: Whatever frustration exists away from the field isn’t preventing his star tight end from doing his job.