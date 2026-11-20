The Detroit Lions have had plenty of memorable moments during the 2026 season, but one of the funniest didn’t involve a touchdown, a big hit, or even a football.

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It involved offensive coordinator Drew Petzing head-butting Sam LaPorta directly in the chest.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A video from Detroit’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich went viral after Jameson Williams noticed Petzing’s unusual way of greeting the Lions tight end. Now, Petzing has revealed the story behind the hilarious interaction, and apparently, it has been happening for quite some time.

How the Drew Petzing Head-Butt Began

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Petzing explained that the celebration wasn’t something he carefully planned. In fact, it started almost by accident before eventually becoming a regular part of his interactions with LaPorta.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Petzing said:

“I put no thought into it when it started, and then it just kind of became a routine.”

And as it turns out, being 5-foot-7 has something to do with it.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs against New England Patriots during the second half at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jameson Williams Couldn’t Stop Laughing at Drew Petzing

The video shared by the Detroit Lions shows Petzing approaching LaPorta on the sideline and giving him a high-five before leaning forward and delivering a head-butt to his chest.

Standing nearby, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown witnessed the entire interaction. Williams found it absolutely hilarious and began laughing before telling LaPorta that he planned to start greeting him the same way.

However, LaPorta made it clear that this wasn’t anything new.

He explained that he and Petzing perform the unusual greeting every week, which apparently makes it a legitimate Lions sideline tradition.

“It gets me fired up,” LaPorta said, according to Birkett.

Petzing also acknowledged that his height makes the celebration feel natural when greeting someone considerably taller.

Asked about Williams’ reaction, Petzing admitted that he enjoyed watching his receiver get such a kick out of the moment.

“I’m glad Jamo enjoyed it, as well.”

Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing head-butts Sam LaPorta during games to pump up the tight end.



“I put no thought into it when it started, and now it’s kind of become routine,” he said, smiling. pic.twitter.com/ugAUT7PRjL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2026

A Different Side of the Lions’ Offensive Coordinator

The viral exchange offers an entertaining glimpse into the relationship between Petzing and one of Detroit’s most important offensive players.

Their connection is particularly interesting considering the contract frustration LaPorta expressed earlier this season. Despite those concerns, Petzing has publicly praised LaPorta’s professionalism and emphasized that the tight end continues to approach his responsibilities the right way.

The fact that the two have developed a weekly pregame or sideline ritual provides another look at their working relationship, although nobody should confuse a funny head-butt with a solution to contract negotiations.

According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Petzing confirmed Thursday that the tradition began some time ago and has continued ever since.

The Lions have become known for their personalities and creative celebrations under Dan Campbell, and this latest moment certainly fits that description.

Petzing and LaPorta Meet the Buccaneers on Sunday

Detroit will return to Ford Field on Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Petzing and LaPorta will have another opportunity to continue their unusual tradition.

And after seeing Williams’ reaction, don’t be surprised if a few more players decide to get involved.

Just maybe give Petzing a little room to operate.