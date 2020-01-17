21.4 F
Detroit Lions News

Drysdale's NFL Conference Championship picks against the spread

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

It has been one heck of a season for my NFL picks but last week’s Divisional Round is one I would like to forget ASAP. Overall, I went 1-3 (1-1 Best Bets), which is absolutely unacceptable.

That being said, in this business, win or lose, it is important to move on to the next week. No highs, no lows!

It is time for Conference Championship Sunday and I have a couple of picks that for one reason or another, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE!

Here are my picks for Sunday’s games.

DIVISIONAL ROUND RECORD 1-3, 1-1 Best Bets

OVERALL RECORD 148-107-5 (58%), 43-21-3 (67.2%) best bets

*Best bets are BOLD

San Francisco -7.5 over Green Bay

Kansas City -7 over Tennessee

S.F./GB Over 46

K.C./Ten Under 53

As you can see, I LOVE all four of these games this week.

