Drysdale’s NFL Week 17 picks against the spread

Here we are. The final week of the 2019 NFL regular season.
After dominating again in Week 16 (11-4-1, 4-0 best bets), it is time to finish the regular season strong and to stack some more cash before the NFL Playoffs begin next week.
Here are my Week 17 picks against the spread.
But first, here is how I have fared so far in 2019. To put it into perspective, if you would have bet $110 on every Best Bet I have offered, you would be up a nice $1,610 on the season. If you would have bet $110 on every single NFL game I picked this season, you would be up a cool $3,150.
WEEK 16 RECORD 11-4-1, 4-0 Best Bets
OVERALL RECORD 136-95-5 (58.9%), 37-19-3 (66.1%) best bets
Tennessee -5.5 over Houston
Cleveland -3 over Cincinnati
Chicago -3 over Minnesota
Indianapolis -5 over Jacksonville
Atlanta PK over Tampa Bay
Dallas -11 over Washington
Carolina +13 over New Orleans
Philadelphia -3.5 over New York Giants
Pittsburgh -2 over Baltimore
Buffalo -1 over New York Jets
Miami +16 over New England
Green Bay -12.5 over Detroit
Kansas City -9 over Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams -4.5 over Arizona
Seattle +3.5 over San Francisco
Oakland +3.5 over Denver