Drysdale’s NFL Week 17 picks against the spread

By Don Drysdale

Here we are. The final week of the 2019 NFL regular season.

After dominating again in Week 16 (11-4-1, 4-0 best bets), it is time to finish the regular season strong and to stack some more cash before the NFL Playoffs begin next week.

Here are my Week 17 picks against the spread.

But first, here is how I have fared so far in 2019. To put it into perspective, if you would have bet $110 on every Best Bet I have offered, you would be up a nice $1,610 on the season. If you would have bet $110 on every single NFL game I picked this season, you would be up a cool $3,150.

WEEK 16 RECORD 11-4-1, 4-0 Best Bets

OVERALL RECORD 136-95-5 (58.9%), 37-19-3 (66.1%) best bets

Tennessee -5.5 over Houston

Cleveland -3 over Cincinnati 

Chicago -3 over Minnesota

Indianapolis -5 over Jacksonville

Atlanta PK over Tampa Bay

Dallas -11 over Washington

Carolina +13 over New Orleans

Philadelphia -3.5 over New York Giants

Pittsburgh -2 over Baltimore

Buffalo -1 over New York Jets

Miami +16 over New England

Green Bay -12.5 over Detroit

Kansas City -9 over Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams -4.5 over Arizona

Seattle +3.5 over San Francisco

Oakland +3.5 over Denver

