Saturday, February 1, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Drysdale's Super Bowl pick against the spread (and more)

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

It’s Super Bowl time!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be in Miami for Super Bowl LIV as both teams look to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Embed from Getty Images

As you know, there is a HUGE amount of money bet on the Super Bowl each year and that is exactly what I am here for. Well, I am just here to continue giving you winning picks as I have done all season long. In fact, my best bets are currently 46-22-3 (67.6%) for the season, which is pretty much unheard of.

That being said, let’s get to my Super Bowl picks.

First of all, I have to be completely honest with you, as I have been all season long. I have gone back and forth on this game for the past two weeks and though I am not as confident as I was last week when I went 3-1 with my best bets, I do think I have settled in on what will be a winning Super Bowl weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

First, let’s look at the point spread and total for the game.

At the time of publishing, the Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points over the 49ers with the over/under sitting at 54 total points.

San Francisco 27 (+1.5)

Kansas City 24 (Under 54)

As you can see, I am taking the 49ers to win the game outright 27-24 which means my bet is on the 49ers +1.5 and UNDER 54.

That being said, as much as I want to, I am not making either of those my best bets of the week because I think it will be an extremely close game for four quarters with the 49ers connecting on a field goal to win it as time expires.

*Remember, only bet what you are 100% comfortable losing! Or be like me and don’t bet at all!

BONUS TIME!

Here are some prop bets that I like to cash in on Sunday. Enjoy!

Total players to attempt a pass – UNDER 2.5 (-155)

Jersey number to score the first TD – UNDER 26.5 (-143)

Gatorade bath color – PURPLE (+120)

Patrick Mahomes – UNDER 30.5 RUSHING YARDS (+113)

Damien Williams – UNDER 50.5 RUSHING YARDS (-110)

ENJOY THE SUPER BOWL!

 

 

