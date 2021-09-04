DSN’s 2021 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

The 2021 College Football season is upon us and on Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will look to start their bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign when they take the field against the Western Michigan Broncos.
Here is how I believe the Wolverines’ schedule will play out in 2021.
2021 Michigan Football Schedule
Sep. 4Western Michigan Broncos Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 37-17)
Sep. 1120 Washington Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 8:00 pm ET (W 24-23)
Sep. 18NIU Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 56-13)
Sep. 25Rutgers Scarlet Knights (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 3:30 pm ET (W 31-17)
Oct. 2at 12 Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Time TBA (L 27-20)
Oct. 9at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time TBA (W 34-20)
Oct. 23Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 31-13)
Oct. 30at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time TBA (W 27-20)
Nov. 617 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 31-24)
Nov. 13at 19 Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time TBA (L 27-26)
Nov. 20at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD Time TBA (W 27-24)
Nov. 274 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (L 37-23)
OVERALL RECORD (not including bowl game): 9-3
Nation, how do you think Michigan will fare in 2021? Will they bounce back or will Jim Harbaugh’s seat get even hotter?