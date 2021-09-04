DSN’s 2021 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

The 2021 College Football season is upon us and on Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will look to start their bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign when they take the field against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Here is how I believe the Wolverines’ schedule will play out in 2021.

2021 Michigan Football Schedule

Sep. 4 Western Michigan Broncos Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 37-17)

Sep. 11 20 Washington Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 8:00 pm ET (W 24-23)

Sep. 18 NIU Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 56-13)

Sep. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 3:30 pm ET (W 31-17)

Oct. 2 at 12 Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Time TBA (L 27-20)

Oct. 9 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time TBA (W 34-20)

Oct. 23 Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 31-13)

Oct. 30 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time TBA (W 27-20)

Nov. 6 17 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 31-24)

Nov. 13 at 19 Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time TBA (L 27-26)

Nov. 20 at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD Time TBA (W 27-24)

Nov. 27 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (L 37-23)

OVERALL RECORD (not including bowl game): 9-3

Nation, how do you think Michigan will fare in 2021? Will they bounce back or will Jim Harbaugh’s seat get even hotter?