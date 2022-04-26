The 2022 NFL Draft is just two days away and we thought it would be fun to toss our first and only full first-round mock draft of the season. (We have done a full Detroit Lions perfect mock draft)

So, without further ado, here is DSN’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft [Only Edition]. As you can see, there are a few surprises along the way.

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: DE TRAVON WALKER, GEORGIA

2. DETROIT LIONS: DE AIDAN HUTCHINSON, MICHIGAN

3. HOUSTON TEXANS: DE KAYVON THIBODEAUX, OREGON

4. NEW YORK JETS: OT EVAN NEAL, ALABAMA

5. NEW YORK GIANTS: OT IKEM EKWONU, N.C. STATE

6. CAROLINA PANTHERS: OT CHARLES CROSS, MISS ST.

7. NEW YORK GIANTS: DE JERMAINE JOHNSON, FLORIDA STATE

8. ATLANTA FALCONS: WR GARRETT WILSON, OHIO STATE

9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: CB DEREK STINGLEY JR., LSU

10. NEW YORK JETS: CB AHMAD GARDNER, CINCINNATI

11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: WR JAMESON WILLIAMS, ALABAMA

12. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME

13. HOUSTON TEXANS: WR DRAKE LONDON

14. BALTIMORE RAVENS: IOL ZION JOHNSON, BOSTON COLLEGE

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR CHRIS OLAVE, OHIO STATE

16. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: QB MALIK WILLIS, LIBERTY

17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: IDL JORDAN DAVIS, GEORGIA

18. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON

19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: OT TREVOR PENNING, NORTHERN IOWA

20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: QB KENNY PICKETT, PITTSBURGH

21. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH

22. GREEN BAY PACKERS: WR TREYLON BURKS, ARKANSAS

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE GEORGE KARLAFTIS, PURDUE

24. DALLAS COWBOYS: S DAXTON HILL, MICHIGAN

25. BUFFALO BILLS: CB KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA

26. TENNESSEE TITANS: LB NAKOBE DEAN, GEORGIA

27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: IOL KENYON GREEN, TEXAS A&M

28. GREEN BAY PACKERS: IDL DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA

29. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: CB KYLER GORDON, WASHINGTON

30. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR JAHAN DOTSON, PENN STATE

31. CINCINNATI BENGALS: IOL TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA

32. DETROIT LIONS: S LEWIS CINE, GEORGIA

Notes:

-Malik Willis slides to the Saints at No. 16

-Steelers select QB Kenny Pickett at No. 20

-LB Devin Lloyd slides to Patriots at No. 21. (Lions should trade up if he is available here)

Lombardi: NFL draft buzz and why the draft begins at No. 6

When I was working for the Raiders, our draft room was always the same. The room, the methods, the process were frozen in time. Before entering the room, the year might be 2001, but once crossing over the sill of the door, you were back in 1967. Al Davis had great success drafting players, and he wasn’t about to change his method with fancy magnetic cards detailing critical information. The highest security clearance a CIA operative can obtain is called Top Secret, but when they add the letters SCI (standing for “sensitive compartmentalized information”), this allows the operative to examine anything. There were maybe two people at the Raiders with that classification — no one knew what Davis was thinking.

Towards the end of the day’s meeting, Davis would ask Mickey Marvin, his former guard and now area scout with good penmanship (Davis required good penmanship in everything he was given to read) to stand next to the magnetic board and write the positions along the top of the board, starting with quarterback and ending with kicker and punter. On the side of the board, he would tell Marvin to write 1A, 1B and 1C in big letters, then continue further down with 2A, 2B and 3. Once the rounds were written, Davis would start placing players in those categories. In the 1A category, Davis might only have six to eight players he felt were elite. He was not alone in his separation of the first round, as other teams also break down the first round in sections, treating 1A like the Navy treats Seal Team Six, the best of the best. Remember: Not all first rounders are true first rounders, and the separation helps clarify the draft day plan for teams.

Click here to read the rest