DSN’s Associated Press Top 25 ballot for Week 9

Week 8 of the college football season is officially in the books and it is time to take a look at Detroit Sports Nation’s Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 ballot looks like.

This is not necessarily what I believe the rankings will look like when they are released later today but, instead, what they SHOULD look like at this point of the season.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Oregon
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Iowa
  11. Wake Forest
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Kentucky
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Penn State
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Auburn
  19. SDSU
  20. Baylor
  21. SMU
  22. UTSA
  23. Iowa State
  24. Arkansas
  25. Houston

Nation, what do you think?

 

 

 

