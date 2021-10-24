DSN’s Associated Press Top 25 ballot for Week 9

Week 8 of the college football season is officially in the books and it is time to take a look at Detroit Sports Nation’s Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 ballot looks like.
This is not necessarily what I believe the rankings will look like when they are released later today but, instead, what they SHOULD look like at this point of the season.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Iowa
- Wake Forest
- Notre Dame
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Auburn
- SDSU
- Baylor
- SMU
- UTSA
- Iowa State
- Arkansas
- Houston
Nation, what do you think?