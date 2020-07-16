DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: Honorable Mentions

Our countdown of the most random players in the recent history of the Detroit Red Wings is almost complete, but we know there are more players that I’m sure you could remember suiting up in the Winged Wheel.
Let’s take a look at a couple of players you may remember that didn’t make the cut in our countdown:
– Forward Mark Hartigan
Hartigan earned a Stanley Cup ring with the Red Wings in 2008, but wasn’t able to get his name on the Stanley Cup because he didn’t meet the games played qualifications.
– Defenseman Corey Cross
Cross was acquired by the Red Wings at the 2006 NHL Trade Deadline, and scored a goal in his first shift with the team.
– Defenseman Brad Norton
Noted tough guy Brad Norton played six games with the Red Wings during the 2006-07 season, racking up 20 PIM and being assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins after recovering from injury.
– Defenseman Patrick Boileau
Boileau was a member of the Red Wings during the 2002-03 season, playing in 25 games and scoring twice with eight assists.
– Goaltender Marc Lamothe
Lamothe played two games for the Red Wings during the 2003-04 season, a 1-1 tie vs. Edmonton and a 3-2 win over St. Louis.