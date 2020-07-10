41.2 F
DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 4

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League’s greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates. From Gordie Howe to Steve Yzerman, Ted Lindsay to Nicklas Lidstrom, Sid Abel to Sergei Fedorov, and plenty of others in between, Detroit’s is a rich history of some of the biggest names in the game.

But like any team with a history as extensive as Detroit’s, there are plenty of players that fans can certainly be excused if they plain forgot about. Our latest countdown will explore some of those names, and maybe even bring back a few brief memories in the process.

No. 10: Goaltender Norm Maracle
No. 9: Forward Mark Mowers
No. 8: Defenseman Jesse Wallin
No. 7: Defenseman Jamie Rivers
No. 6: Forward Yuri Butsayev
No. 5: Forward Josh Langfeld

Our countdown continues today with a forward who certainly made good use of his fists.

No. 4: Forward Darryl Bootland

Bootland was drafted originally by the Colorado Avalanche in 2000, and spent his playing time with the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors of the OHL. He then signed with Detroit in 2002.

In 22 games in his first NHL season during 2003-04, Bootland scored a goal with an assist, while also playing in 54 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. In 22 games with Detroit, he posted a whopping 74 penalty minutes.

He then spent the next three years with the Griffins, where he would compile a total of 948 penalty minutes.

He would eventually move on from the Red Wings organization, being traded to the New York Islanders in 2007.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

