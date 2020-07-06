41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 6, 2020
type here...

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 6 (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League’s greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates. From Gordie Howe to Steve Yzerman, Ted Lindsay to Nicklas Lidstrom, Sid Abel to Sergei Fedorov, and plenty of others in between, Detroit’s is a rich history of some of the biggest names in the game.

But like any team with a history as extensive as Detroit’s, there are plenty of players that fans can certainly be excused if they plain forgot about. Our latest countdown will explore some of those names, and maybe even bring back a few brief memories in the process.

No. 10: Goaltender Norm Maracle
No. 9: Forward Mark Mowers
No. 8: Defenseman Jesse Wallin
No. 7: Defenseman Jamie Rivers

Our countdown continues with yet another former Soviet forward who suited up for the Red Wings, but didn’t quite have the same career path as some of the other famed Russian Detroit players.

No. 6: Forward Yuri Butsayev

Yuri Butsayev was drafted by Detroit with the 49th overall selection in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft after several years playing with HC Lada Togliatti in Russia. He made his debut with Detroit in the 1999-2000 season, suiting up in 57 games and tallying three goals with five assists.

He would later play sparingly with the Red Wings the next two seasons, suiting up in 18 games before being dealt at the 2002 NHL Trade Deadline to the Atlanta Thrashers in exchange for defenseman Jiri Slegr.

He would return to Russia in 2003 after playing sparingly with the Thrashers.

However, his life took a different and much darker direction after he was convicted of sexual assault in Finland in 2009, and sentenced to 10 months in prison. He was allowed to leave the country after serving a month of his sentence.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Roy Oswalt absolutely shreds MLB’s COVID-19 protocols

Michael Whitaker - 0
The start of the 2020 MLB season was delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for a while there was doubt on whether or...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

13 Detroit Red Wings players included in NHL.com’s “Who Wore It Best” list

Michael Whitaker - 0
Not only are the Detroit Red Wings one of the National Hockey League's historic Original 6 franchises, but they've boasted some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Patrick Mahomes thanks Detroit Tigers for drafting him

Don Drysdale - 0
Originally published on Jan. 20, 2020. As you have probably heard, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty darn good baseball player back in the day. http://gty.im/1154485211 In fact,...
Read more
General Topic

Detroit Lions tweet out hilarious video of new P Arryn Siposs singing during team meeting [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
If the Detroit Lions ever have a team karaoke night, something tells us that rookie punter Arryn Siposs will be one of the first...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

13 Detroit Red Wings players included in NHL.com’s “Who Wore It Best” list

Michael Whitaker - 0
Not only are the Detroit Red Wings one of the National Hockey League's historic Original 6 franchises, but they've boasted some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Detroit Red Wings sign goaltender Ken Holland

Don Drysdale - 0
On this day back in 1983, the Detroit Red Wings signed goaltender Ken Holland. Holland ended up playing in just three games for Detroit. In...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov humiliates St. Louis Blues (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
There were few players in NHL history as electric as former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov. Easily one of the greatest Russian players...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Bob Probert’s quickest KO comes after Michel Petit took cheap shot on Steve Yzerman [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Jan. 13, 1988 During his NHL career, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer had plenty of knockouts. But none came quicker than when he KO'd Michel...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.