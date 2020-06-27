DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 9

The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League’s greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates. From Gordie Howe to Steve Yzerman, Ted Lindsay to Nicklas Lidstrom, Sid Abel to Sergei Fedorov, and plenty of others in between, Detroit’s is a rich history of some of the biggest names in the game.

But like any team with a history as extensive as Detroit’s, there are plenty of players that fans can certainly be excused if they plain forgot about. Our latest countdown will explore some of those names, and maybe even bring back a few brief memories in the process.

No. 10: Goaltender Norm Maracle

No. 9: Forward Mark Mowers

Our countdown continues with forward Mark Mowers, a former University of New Hampshire forward who spent two years playing with the Red Wings during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons.

He had been previously acquired by Detroit via free agency the year prior after spending time in the Nashville Predators organization. During the 2003-04 season, Mowers was able to see some regular time in the lineup, appearing in 52 games and posting three goals with eight assists. Fans may even remember a highlight-reel goal he scored against the Calgary Flames that year:

Mowers suited up for Detroit for one additional season before leaving to join the Boston Bruins and former head coach Dave Lewis in 2006, where he would play in a career high 78 games. After a trade to the Ducks in 2007, he would conclude his playing career overseas before retiring in 2011.