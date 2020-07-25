DSN’s countdown of the top celebrity Detroit Red Wings fans: No. 7

As one of the most popular and well known NHL franchises, it isn’t any surprise that the Detroit Red Wings have fans from every corner of the globe. And naturally, some of those fans are going to be celebrities.

Let’s take a look at some of the well known figures in entertainment who are also known for their love of the Winged Wheel!

No. 7: Actor Steven Yeun

Best known for his work on “The Walking Dead”, the South-Korean born Steven Yeun and his family moved to Michigan, where he graduated from Troy High School in 2001; he later received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a concentration in neuroscience from Kalamazoo College.

His best known role was that of Glenn Rhee in “The Walking Dead” from 2010 to 2016; he’s also a prolific voice actor, having lent his talents to series such as “Voltron: Legendary Defender” and “Final Space”.

However, he’s never forgotten his roots, having remained a fan of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. In fact, another NHL team decided to have a little fun with him in reference to his “The Walking Dead” role.

Yeun tweeted out his support of the Red Wings during a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, to which the Flyers had a rather clever response:

Ouch. Of course, “Lucile” was the nickname villain Negan used for his baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire. In the comic book version of the show, it was in fact Glenn that met his untimely end thanks to “Lucile”.

Yeun soon clapped back at the Flyers:

“I’m trending in philly! thanks @NHLFlyers! I rarely think about you!

https://t.co/VQ3oTXO3oT

— steven yeun (@steveyeun) April 6, 2016”

The Red Wings would make Yeun’s response stand up, winning over the Flyers in shutout fashion 3-0!