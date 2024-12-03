DSN’s Final 2024 Big Ten Power Rankings

The 2024 Big Ten regular season is officially in the books, and if you’re a Michigan Wolverines fan, you're probably smiling wide after a huge win in Columbus against Ohio State. On the other hand, Michigan State fans are likely feeling the sting of a disappointing first season under Jonathan Smith. With that said, here are the Final 2024 Big Ten Power Rankings from top to bottom:

1. Oregon (9-0, 12-0)

In Oregon's first season in the Big Ten, my preseason pick to win the National Championship not only has a chance to win the conference, but they are the only FBS team to finish the regular season undefeated, going 12-0. This is an easy No. 1 pick.

2. Penn State (8-1, 11-1)

UGH! James Franklin’s Nittany Lions capped a strong 11-1 season with a resounding 44-7 victory over Maryland to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Oregon.

3. Ohio State (7-2, 10-2)

LET'S FREAKING GO!!! The Buckeyes were one win away from a Big Ten title game berth and a potential first-round playoff bye but fell to Michigan for the fourth season in a row. Does Ryan Day have to win the National Championship to save his job? Michigan fans probably want him to stick around for the foreseeable future.

4. Indiana (8-1, 11-1)

Indiana bounced back in a big way after their embarrassing loss to Ohio State, demolishing rival (and winless in the Big Ten) Purdue 66-0. The Hoosiers finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. The question is, can they win a game in the tournament?

5. Illinois (6-3, 9-3)

Illinois capped off an impressive season with a 10-point win over Northwestern to finish off the regular season. I thought about putting Michigan here, but the Illini beat the Wolverines 21-7 when they played head-to-head.

6. Michigan (5-4, 7-5)

The Wolverines pulled off one of the most shocking victories of the season, defeating Ohio State in Columbus as 19.5-point underdogs. This win improved their bowl positioning and provided much-needed momentum heading into the offseason.

7. Iowa (6-3, 8-4)

Iowa finished its season with an impressive 13-10 victory over Nebraska. Despite not being flashy, the Hawkeyes once again found a way to win, finishing with eight wins. Thankfully, now that divisions are gone, we don't have to watch Iowa crap the bed in the Big Ten Championship again.

8. Minnesota (5-4, 7-5)

The Gophers have had a strong season, with their seven wins including a significant win over Wisconsin. The question is, can Minnesota take the next step under P.J. Fleck, or is a mid-Big Ten team their ceiling?

9. Rutgers (4-5, 7-5)

Rutgers had a solid season, including a final-week win on the road over Michigan State to secure a winning record for their season. With that win over the Spartans, Rutgers also secured their first 7-win season since joining the conference.

10. Washington (4-5, 6-6)

Similar to Michigan, Washington went from national title contenders to a 6-6 finish in less than a year. The Huskies lost a lot of talent to the NFL, so this type of season was expected.

11. USC (4-5, 6-6)

Talk about a disappointing season after a solid start! USC certainly has some talent on their roster, but their first year without Caleb Williams did not turned out as planned.

12. Nebraska (3-6, 6-6)

Nebraska looked like a Top 25 team this season until they didn't. Following a 1-5 finish to the season, the Cornhuskers were barely able to qualify for a bowl game.

13. UCLA (3-6, 5-7)

Things did not go as planned for UCLA in their first season in the Big Ten as they were only able to secure three wins within the conference. A once proud PAC 10 school has a lot of work to do to get back to where they once were.

14. Michigan State (3-6, 5-7)

The Spartans had a rough year in Jonathan Smith’s first season, with their postseason hopes dashed after a 27-point loss to Rutgers. Michigan State was unable to build on early-season momentum, leaving them at 5-7 for the year. They’ll need to regroup and recruit heavily in the offseason.

15. Wisconsin (3-6, 5-7)

Wisconsin ended its season on a downward trend, losing five straight games. Under Luke Fickell, the Badgers were expected to be more competitive, but their struggles late in the season are a cause for concern. Wisconsin will need to reevaluate its approach and rebuild over the winter months.

16. Northwestern (2-7, 4-8)

Northwestern’s struggles continued this season. The Wildcats won the games they were expected to win, beating Maryland and Purdue, but failed to make an impact against the top teams.

17. Maryland (1-8, 4-8)

Maryland’s season ended on a sour note, as they lost their final five games, including a blowout loss to Penn State in the final week of the season.

18. Purdue (0-9, 1-11)

YIKES! Purdue’s season was one to forget. The Boilermakers finished winless in the Big Ten, capped by a demoralizing 66-0 loss to rival Indiana. With the firing of head coach Ryan Walters, Purdue enters the offseason with a lot of questions and a complete rebuild ahead.