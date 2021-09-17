DSN’s NFL Week 2 picks against the spread

After a head-scratching Week 1 which saw me go a disappointing 3-3 against the spread on my best bets, it is time to reset and have a winning week!
Here are my NFL Week 2 picks against the spread. Best Bets are in BOLD.
WEEK 1 RESULTS: 6-9 overall (40%), 3-3 Best Bets (50%)
Washington -3.5 over New York Giants
New Orleans -3.5 over Carolina
Cleveland -12.5 over Houston
Chicago -2.5 over Cincinnati
Pittsburgh -5.5 over Las Vegas
Miami +3.5 over Buffalo
Rams -3.5 over Indianapolis
San Francisco -3 over Philadelphia
Jacksonville +6 over Denver
New England -5.5 over New York Jets
Minnesota +3.5 over Arizona
Atlanta +12.5 over Tampa Bay
Tennessee +5.5 over Seattle
Chargers -3 over Dallas
Kansas City -3.5 over Baltimore
Green Bay -11 over Detroit