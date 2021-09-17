DSN’s NFL Week 2 picks against the spread

After a head-scratching Week 1 which saw me go a disappointing 3-3 against the spread on my best bets, it is time to reset and have a winning week!

Here are my NFL Week 2 picks against the spread. Best Bets are in BOLD.

WEEK 1 RESULTS: 6-9 overall (40%), 3-3 Best Bets (50%)

Washington -3.5 over New York Giants

New Orleans -3.5 over Carolina

Cleveland -12.5 over Houston

Chicago -2.5 over Cincinnati

Pittsburgh -5.5 over Las Vegas

Miami +3.5 over Buffalo

Rams -3.5 over Indianapolis

San Francisco -3 over Philadelphia

Jacksonville +6 over Denver

New England -5.5 over New York Jets

Minnesota +3.5 over Arizona

Atlanta +12.5 over Tampa Bay

Tennessee +5.5 over Seattle

Chargers -3 over Dallas

Kansas City -3.5 over Baltimore

Green Bay -11 over Detroit

Nation, what is your best bet of the week?