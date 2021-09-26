DSN’s NFL Week 3 BEST BETS against the spread

After a 3-3 Week 1 performance in my NFL best bets, I bounced back a bit in Week 2 with a 4-2 record against the spread to move me to 7-5 (58.3%) on the season.

Now it’s time to move on to Week 3 and I THINK I am starting to get a solid feel of things.

That being said, here are my Week 3 BEST BETS against the spread.

Arizona -7.5 over Jacksonville

Baltimore -7.5 over Detroit

Pittsburgh -3 over Cincinnati

L.A. Rams +1.5 over Tampa Bay

Green Bay +3 over San Francisco

Philadelphia/Dallas OVER 51.5

Nation, what is your best bet of the week?