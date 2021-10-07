DSN’s NFL Week 5 BEST BETS against the spread

Ok, I am a little embarrassed after a disastrous Week 4 slate, but considering I have only had a handful of losing weeks over the past 2+ seasons, I have the confidence that Week 5 is going to be a good one!

Though I was only able to go 2-4 in Week 4, I am still hitting at 54.2% for the season, which is not awful.

2-4 (33.3%) record for Week 4, 13-11 (54.2% for the season)

Here are my BEST BETS for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

Rams -2.5 over Seattle

Green Bay -3 over Cincinnati

Minnesota -9 over Detroit

Cleveland +2 over Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City -2.5 over Buffalo

Chicago +5.5 over Las Vegas