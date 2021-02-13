DSN’s Red Wings center ice concepts for Little Caesars Arena

by

The Detroit Red Wings made the choice to switch up the look that had been featured at center ice since the 1996-97 season (save for the special 75th anniversary season of 2000-01) at Joe Louis Arena and then the inaugural season at Little Caesars Arena.

The iconic “Hockeytown” wordmark was removed, and a larger logo of the Winged Wheel was featured.

“At center ice, we will debut a fresh, new look: the Winged Wheel, one of the most iconic logos in professional sports, will be prominently featured,” the the club said in a prepared statement after the announcement.

However, we’ve come up with a couple of fresh new designs that frankly, are a little more eye-popping than the current design.

Check them out for yourself.



