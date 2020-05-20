DT Mike Daniels comments on possible return to Detroit Lions

Prior to the 2019 season, the Detroit Lions signed DT Mike Daniels with the hope that he would help solidify their defensive line.

Unfortunately, because of injury, Daniels was only able to play in nine games (2 starts) for the Lions in 2019 and he is now a free agent.

Well, the Lions still need help on the defensive line and Daniels just so happens to be waiting for somebody to make him an offer.

But would Daniels be open to returning to the Motor City?

On Wednesday, Daniels joined Good Morning Football and when asked about whether or not he would return to the Lions, he said he would be.

“Oh, yeah. Detroit had a bunch of hard, tough guys. That’s just the attitude. I really enjoyed that.”

Would free agent DT @Mike_Daniels76 be open to returning to the @Lions? "Oh, yeah. Detroit had a bunch of hard, tough guys. That's just the attitude. I really enjoyed that." pic.twitter.com/wGOHPxdPDl — GMFB (@gmfb) May 20, 2020

Nation, should the Lions bring back Daniels on a 1-year deal?