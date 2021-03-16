DT Nick Williams takes to Twitter, gives big hint regarding his future with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are making moves to shed cap space before the 2021 league year begins on Wednesday and some have speculated that DT Nick Williams could end up being a cap casualty.

Personally, I do not see a legit reason for the Lions to unload Williams for a couple of reasons. First, his cap for 2020 is $5.7 million, which is pretty light considering his ability. And second, the Lions cannot exactly afford to unload anymore DTs when there are very few reliable DTs in free agency to sign.

Well, on Tuesday morning, Williams gave what looks to be a pretty big hint regarding his future with the Lions by tweeting out the following message.

Let’s see how these kneecaps taste this year 🤟🏾 — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) March 16, 2021

Yep, it sure sounds like Williams has been told he is not going anywhere!