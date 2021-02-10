Duce Staley explains why he chose to come to Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been hiring quite a few former players to join his coaching staff.

One of those former players is Duce Staley, who Campbell hired to be the Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach.

On Thursday, Staley spoke to the Detroit media for the first time since being hired and he explained that the reason why he came to the Lions is that he could feel Campbell’s intensity through the phone.

Asked why he chose the Lions over other opportunities, Duce Staley says it started with a call from Dan Campbell. "I felt the energy through the phone." — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) February 10, 2021

New Lions RB coach Duce Staley says two calls from Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn convinced him Detroit was the right choice. He felt Campbell's energy, and Glenn told him they were “building something special” in Detroit. “When those two guys reached out to me… it felt right.” — Tori Petry (@sportstori) February 10, 2021