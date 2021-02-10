Duce Staley explains why he chose to come to Detroit Lions

by

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been hiring quite a few former players to join his coaching staff.

One of those former players is Duce Staley, who Campbell hired to be the Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach.

On Thursday, Staley spoke to the Detroit media for the first time since being hired and he explained that the reason why he came to the Lions is that he could feel Campbell’s intensity through the phone.

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.