When the Detroit Lions selected D’Andre Swift in the NFL Draft, many, including myself were bummed out for a couple of reasons. The first was that I am not a fan of selecting a running back in the first couple of rounds and second, if they had to select a running back, Jonathan Taylor was right there for the taking, and Lions GM Bob Quinn pulled a Bob Quinn.

During a recent interview with Lions reporter Tim Twentyman, Swift stated a pretty lofty goal for the upcoming season.

Swift reportedly said that his goal is to rush for more than 1,ooo yards and have 1,000 yards receiving in 2022. He said that with Duce Staley coaching him, he thinks he can reach both of those marks.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift said his goal this year is to rush for 1,000 yards and have 1,000 yards receiving. He said with Duce Staley coaching him he thinks he can reach both marks. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 17, 2022

Keep in mind that only 3 players in NFL history (Roger Craig, Marshall Faulk, and Christian McCaffrey) have ever topped 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in a single season.

Please enable JavaScript Mcdc Has Clear Vision But Speech Is Muddy

Duce Staley ‘jumped through the roof’ after hearing D’Andre Swift’s goals for 2022

Well, Detroit Lions’ assistant head coach and RBs coach Duce Staley was asked about D’Andre Swift’s lofty goals, and to say Staley was excited would be an understatement.

“Oh, I love it. I love it,” Staley told reporters this week. “When I heard about it, I jumped through the roof. That’s good too, because you sit there and you see a kid like that, the talent that he has, he can definitely be a good one. And to set the goals that high means now he’s challenging himself, which I love.”

“Since Day 1, I came through the doors, I told him I’m going to get the best out of him,” Staley said.

If you have been following along with HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, you are well aware of the fact that Duce Staley is all over D’Andre Swift to be the best player that he can possibly be. In fact, Staley has said he believes Swift can be the best in the league.

Nation, do you think Duce Staley can get the best out of D’Andre Swift and he can make a run at 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in 2022?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

