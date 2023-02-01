Merch
Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers

Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.

Duce Staley Lions Panthers

Why Lions assistant HC Duce Staley is leaving Detroit

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, it is unclear exactly what role Staley will have in Carolina, but the offensive coordinator position is in play. Rogers added that Detroit let him go to be closer to his mother, who is dealing with health issues.

Staley's Career in the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles initially selected Staley in the 3rd round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in Philly before heading to the Steelers, where he played three seasons. After being out of the league for a handful of years, he returned to the Eagles as a Special Teams quality control coach. Here is Staley's experience in the NFL as a player and as a coach.

As a player:

  • Philadelphia Eagles (1997–2003)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (2004–2006)

As a coach:

  • Philadelphia Eagles (2011–2020)
    Special teams quality control coach (2011–2012)
    Running backs coach (2013–2020)
    Assistant head coach (2018–2020)
  • Detroit Lions (2021–present)
    Assistant head coach & running backs coach
