Duce Staley says Detroit Lions are ‘Playing playoff football already’

The Lions are in position to make a run at the NFL Playoffs

If you decided to cash in your chips and ignore the Detroit Lions after their 1-6 start to the 2022 season, we feel bad for you because the Lions are now in a position to make a run at the NFL Playoffs. In fact, assistant head coach Duce Staley has told the team that they are already playing playoff football. If the Lions win on Christmas Eve, and a couple of other things go their way, they could control their own destiny moving forward in terms of the playoffs.

What did Duce Staley tell the Detroit Lions players?

According to Lions tight end Brock Wright, who scored the game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets, Staley told the team a few weeks back that they are already playing playoff football.

I mean, Coach Duce Staley told us, I think it was three, four weeks ago, “Hey, we’re playing playoff football already.” It’s a one-week season every week now. So that’s kind of been the mentality, just focus on this week, focus on the now and everything will take care of itself.

We have been saying it since Thanksgiving, the Lions’ playoff run has basically already started, and they should treat every single game as if it is a playoff game.

Aidan Hutchinson agrees with this as he said on Wednesday that the Lions have to keep winning because one loss from here on out could be their demise.

Nation, do you think the Lions will earn a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?