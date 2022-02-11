Dude Perfect presents Softball Stereotypes [Video]

With baseball and softball season right around the corner, we figured it was time to get into the swing of things. If you are from the state of Michigan, there is a decent chance you have played in a softball league at one time or another during your lifetime. This, of course, means you have seen “softball guy” or “softball gal” take the field either as a teammate or an opponent.

It’s safe to say that you cannot go to a softball game without seeing one of these characters who think they are one step away from Major League Baseball.

Thanks to Dude Perfect, we bring to you Stereotypes: Softball.

Nation, how many of these stereotypes have you seen? Do you have any to add to the list?

BONUS CONTENT: