According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Duke has a positive COVID test and they will be forced to forfeit Thursday night’s ACC Tournament game vs. Florida State.

As noted by Goodman, with a 13-11 record, it looks like Duke’s season may be over.

Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told @Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2021