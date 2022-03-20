Duke takes down Michigan State to advance to Sweet 16

Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils are marching on to the Sweet 16.

Krzyzewski continued his dominance over Tom Izzo on Sunday evening by defeating the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 85-76.

Duke was led by freshman sensation Paolo Banchero, who scored 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists to help the Blue Devils advance to yet another Sweet 16.

The Spartans were led by Gabe Brown, who scored 18 points.

Up next for Duke will be either Texas Tech or Notre Dame.