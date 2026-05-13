Pistons Receive Brutal Injury Update Before Massive Game 5

The Detroit Pistons caught a tough break just before tipoff of their pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Omari Sankofa II, veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has officially been ruled out due to lower back soreness. Robinson had been listed as questionable entering the night, but Detroit will now move forward without one of its top floor-spacing weapons in a game that could swing the entire series.

The good news for the Pistons is that Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert are both active and available to play.

Still, losing Robinson is a significant blow.

Detroit has leaned heavily on Robinson’s perimeter shooting throughout the season and postseason, especially in lineups centered around Cade Cunningham’s playmaking. His ability to stretch defenses creates driving lanes and helps open up Detroit’s offense in half-court situations.

Without him, the Pistons may need additional scoring contributions from players like Daniss Jenkins, who is set to start alongside Cunningham in Game 5.

Detroit’s starting lineup for the matchup will be:

Cade Cunningham

Daniss Jenkins

Ausar Thompson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

The series is currently tied 2-2 after Cleveland defended home court in Games 3 and 4. Now, with the series shifting back to Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons are trying to regain momentum and protect home court in what feels like a must-win game.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.