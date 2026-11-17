Through the first 12 games of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons are 8-4 and sit as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and ESPN’s read on that start keeps coming back to one name: Duncan Robinson. The timing could hardly be worse. Robinson will be re-evaluated in one week with a left quadriceps strain and will not play when Detroit visits the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

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What ESPN said about the Detroit Pistons’ first month

Ben Golliver of ESPN wrote Tuesday morning about what the NBA’s first month has revealed about all 30 teams. His verdict on the Pistons: “The first month revealed … Duncan Robinson has been a lifesaver.”

Cunningham’s efforts are no great surprise, but few could have predicted Robinson’s emergence. The 3-point marksman has raised his scoring average by more than five points, has shot 43.1% on 9.1 3-point attempts per game and posted a team-best plus-7.6 plus-minus. Somehow, the 32-year-old forward, who went undrafted in 2018, has been one of the league’s most improved players.

Golliver gave Detroit credit for hanging tough through a hard early schedule without starting center Jalen Duren, pointing to Cade Cunningham‘s wins over Boston and Philadelphia and his career-high 52 points at Washington last week. He also argued that Robinson’s start is a well-timed blessing rather than a fix for Detroit’s scoring, and that even with Ausar Thompson emerging as a secondary playmaker and Duren due back, the Pistons still need more offense to keep up with the league’s best attacks.

The Duncan Robinson numbers behind ESPN’s verdict

Robinson has started all 12 games for the Pistons this season. He is averaging 17.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game, and he has shot 43.1% from three-point land on 9.1 attempts a night. That scoring average is second on the roster behind Cunningham’s 25.7, and it is a career best for a player who averaged 12.2 points for Detroit a season ago. He has proven to be a solid second scoring option for Cunningham.

Who steps up with Duncan Robinson out

Robinson was hurt in Saturday’s 137-117 loss at the Miami Heat, a night he finished with 10 points in 17 minutes. Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reported the one-week re-evaluation, which rules Robinson out against the Spurs and leaves his return date open.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit is thin beyond him, too. ESPN’s injury report lists Duren out with the hamstring strain, though Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reported he has begun on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Isaiah Joe (hip), Taurean Prince (knee) and Ronald Holland II (left knee contusion) are all out against the Spurs as well.

That leaves the shot creation to Cunningham and the next man up behind him. Thompson, who leads the Pistons at 8.6 rebounds per game, has already taken on more of the playmaking. Someone will have to find Robinson’s shooting, too, and Detroit has a week to prove the first month was about more than one hot hand.