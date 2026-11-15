The Detroit Pistons have received some concerning injury news during Saturday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, and it involves one of their most productive offensive players.

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According to the team’s official public relations account, Duncan Robinson is questionable to return due to left thigh soreness. Robinson exited the first half with 4:17 remaining and did not return to begin the second half.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press initially noted Robinson’s absence after halftime, reporting that the veteran sharpshooter had not returned to the floor. Shortly afterward, the Pistons confirmed the injury designation, leaving his availability for the remainder of the game uncertain.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Duncan Robinson Injury Adds to Pistons’ Concerns

The potential loss of Robinson would be another frustrating development for a Detroit team already dealing with significant injuries. Starting center Jalen Duren remains sidelined with a right hamstring strain, while guard Isaiah Joe was also ruled out of Saturday’s game with a right hip contusion, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Duncan Robinson Has Been Central to Detroit’s Offense

Robinson has been one of Detroit’s most valuable offensive contributors early in the 2026-27 season, providing much-needed perimeter shooting alongside Cade Cunningham. His impressive start has already created an interesting contract decision for the Pistons, who must decide whether to fully guarantee his salary later this season.

The 32-year-old entered the season with plenty to prove and has responded by becoming a major piece of Detroit’s offense. His ability to stretch the floor has been especially important with Duren unavailable and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff adjusting his rotations.

Detroit recently moved Daniss Jenkins into the starting lineup, giving the Pistons another offensive contributor alongside Cunningham and Robinson. If Robinson cannot return, Detroit will need additional production from its remaining perimeter players.

Pistons Have Not Ruled Robinson Out

For now, the Pistons have not announced that Robinson is officially out for the remainder of Saturday’s game. The team will continue evaluating his status, and additional information regarding the severity of his thigh soreness has not been released.