Duncan Robinson has been one of the biggest reasons the Detroit Pistons are undefeated. He is averaging 19.7 points per game through three games, second on the roster behind Cade Cunningham, and he scored 21 in Sunday night’s 106-93 win over the Philadelphia 76ers that moved Detroit to 3-0.

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Robinson was 5-of-9 from three-point range against the 76ers. He spoke with Hunter Patterson of The Athletic afterward and was asked how comfortable he is in the Pistons offense. Robinson said, “Good, just trying to be aggressive. Not trying to get too caught up in numbers like that. More so just about process of taking the right shots. … This is a super unselfish group.”

Duncan Robinson Is Shooting Over 50% From Three

One of the major questions about Detroit entering the season was its three-point shooting and its secondary scoring outside of Cade Cunningham. Robinson has answered both so far, shooting 47.1% from the field and 53.6% from three through three games.

This is Robinson’s ninth NBA season, and he has a long track record as a reliable three-point shooter. The open question is whether he holds a number that high over 82 games. If he does, Detroit’s offense stays hard to guard.

Cade Cunningham Is Still the Engine

Robinson is the second scorer, but Cunningham remains the engine. He scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, recorded eight assists, blocked two shots and added two steals against Philadelphia, and he leads the Pistons at 21.3 points per game. Robinson’s job in this offense is to be the shooter Detroit can count on alongside him.

Robinson Is Getting Open Off Screens

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has Robinson setting a screen or two before he comes free behind the arc. Asked whether this is the most free he has felt on the court, Robinson also told Patterson, “It’s up there. I’ve had some other moments. Freedom and just allowing your instincts to take over, that’s when anyone is going to play at their best. Especially when it comes to shooting, when you sort of let the guardrails off and let instincts be in the driver’s seat, that’s when you’re able to be your best.”

Robinson and the Pistons are on the road against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC.