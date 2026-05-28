Duren’s Next Deal Is Detroit’s Toughest Summer Call

Jalen Duren is entering the final season of his rookie contract without an extension, and that puts one of the Detroit Pistons’ biggest offseason decisions right in front of the front office. Spotrac lists Duren on a four-year, $19,474,944 deal with a $6,483,144 salary for 2025-26 and shows him headed to restricted free agency in 2026.

Detroit has made clear it wants to keep him. The Pistons intend to sign Duren in restricted free agency, and Trajan Langdon has said he hopes to make a deal to keep him in Detroit, as reflected in reporting from the Free Press and the Detroit News.

NBA Jalen Duren — NBA Stats Jalen Duren 2026 PPG 13.5 RPG 10.3 BPG 0.9 SPG 0.7 APG 2.1 OREB 3.5 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 13.5 PPG / 10.3 RPG / 0.9 BPG 2025 13.5 PPG / 10.3 RPG / 0.9 BPG 2024 13.5 PPG / 10.3 RPG / 0.9 BPG

The pressure point is the number

Detroit and Duren were far apart in extension talks last fall, which leaves the Detroit Pistons dealing with his market through the restricted-free-agency process instead of a completed early extension, per ESPN. The same report projected that Duren could seek a contract approaching $40 million annually.

That figure remains a projection, not a signed deal. ESPN also reported that a rival executive expected Detroit would likely match a major offer sheet, while an Eastern Conference executive said the Pistons could make Duren find a max-level offer on the market if that is the number he wants.

Detroit already has major money committed

Duren’s next contract does not sit in a vacuum. Spotrac’s Detroit Pistons payroll page lists Cade Cunningham on a five-year, $269,085,780 extension beginning in 2025 and Isaiah Stewart on a four-year, $60 million extension that began in 2024.

Those deals frame the cap question for Detroit. If Duren lands near the top end of projected market value, the Detroit Pistons would be stacking another large salary onto a core that already includes Cunningham and Stewart.

Accolades increased the attention, not the certainty

CBS Sports included Duren on its 2026 All-NBA Third Team financial rundown and noted that the selection did not change his rookie-extension value because he had not signed that extension earlier. The recognition added more focus to the decision, but it did not create a cleaner number for Detroit.

Restricted free agency gives the Pistons leverage because they can respond to outside offers. It also creates risk next summer if another team pushes Duren’s price higher, forcing the Detroit Pistons to decide how much flexibility they want to commit around Cunningham, Stewart, and the rest of the roster.