Dusty May Agrees to Contract Extension at Michigan

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has announced that Dusty May has agreed to a contract extension with the Wolverines, solidifying his future with the program.

Why it Matters

May, who led the Wolverines to their first 20-win season in four years, is currently in his first season as head coach. Under his leadership, the team has compiled a 12-2 Big Ten record and remains in the hunt for the Big Ten regular-season championship.

May was recently named to the 2025 Watch List for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year.

Warde Manuel on Dusty May’s Commitment:

“I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract,” said Manuel. “His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds.”

Dusty May Reflects on His Future at Michigan:

May expressed his gratitude for the support from Athletic Director Warde Manuel, U-M President Santa Ono, and the Board of Regents, while emphasizing the importance of his staff and players in achieving success.

“I am grateful to Warde, U-M President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach,” said May. “My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done.”

U-M President Santa Ono’s Enthusiasm for May’s Long-Term Commitment:

“I am thrilled that Dusty will be with us long term,” said President Ono. “I want to thank Warde for his outstanding leadership and for getting this done.”

Key Stats & Further Reading

Dusty May's Record at Florida Atlantic: May led the Owls to a Final Four appearance in 2023 and was a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Success: The Wolverines are currently 12th in the nation and aiming for a return to the NCAA Tournament.

