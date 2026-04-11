Dusty May Lands New Contract With Michigan

Michigan is not wasting any time locking in the architect of its resurgence.

Following a national championship run, head coach Dusty May has agreed to a new contract with the Wolverines, according to comments from athletic director Warde Manuel. Manuel made the comments while speaking to the fans in attendance during the Wolverines championship celebration on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Michigan moves quickly to secure Dusty May

The update came directly from Manuel, who made it clear the university has already taken steps to ensure stability at the top of the program.

“I want to thank Dusty May. I’d be lying if I thought we would be here two years later,” Manuel said. “Dusty and I have already reached an agreement on a new contract. And he will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come.”

That statement does more than confirm a deal. It signals full commitment from both sides.

A rapid rise under May

The timing of the agreement reflects what May has accomplished in a short period.

In just two seasons, he has transformed Michigan into a national power, culminating in a National Championship. The turnaround has been both immediate and sustainable, with strong player development and high-level recruiting, including landing elite portal talent, fueling the climb.

From a program searching for consistency to one sitting at the top of the sport, the trajectory has been undeniable.

Stability matters in today’s landscape

College basketball rarely allows programs to stand still.

Coaching movement, transfer portal activity, and outside interest can quickly shift momentum. By securing May now, Michigan removes a major source of uncertainty.

It also reinforces a clear message.

The Wolverines are building for more than one run.

What this means moving forward

With May locked in, Michigan can focus on what comes next.

The roster is already shaping up for another strong season, with key players expected to return and top-tier recruits joining the fold. Continuity on the sideline only strengthens that outlook.

For a program aiming to stay among the elite, this move was necessary.