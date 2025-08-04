Michigan Basketball: Dusty May’s MASSIVE Contract Extension Details Reveals

After months of anticipation, Michigan finally made Dusty May’s revised contract official, a five-year deal worth $25.5 million, locking up the head coach through the 2029-30 season. The deal was signed last month by athletic director Warde Manuel, interim president Domenico Grasso, and May himself, putting pen to paper on a contract that reflects May’s instant impact in Ann Arbor.

Why It Matters

Dusty May took a struggling Michigan basketball program and flipped the narrative in year one. His leadership led to:

A 27-10 overall record

overall record A Big Ten Tournament title

A run to the Sweet 16

That kind of turnaround doesn’t go unnoticed, and now, he’s being compensated like one of the top coaches in college basketball.

Contract Breakdown

Here’s a look at the details of May’s new contract (Via MLive)

Length: 5 years (through April 30, 2030)

5 years (through April 30, 2030) Total Value: $25.5 million

$25.5 million Average Salary: $5.1 million annually

$5.1 million annually Year 1 Salary: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Annual Raises: $250,000 per year

$250,000 per year Final Year Salary: $5.6 million

The buyout structure protects Michigan if May bolts early, and makes it costly if he does:

Buyout if May leaves: $7 million (Year 1) $5 million (Year 2) $3 million (Year 3) $2 million (Year 4) $1 million (Year 5)

If fired without cause: May gets the remaining value of his contract.

This new deal gives Michigan some peace of mind. After all, May was already drawing interest from multiple programs before he even coached a game in the Big Ten. Locking him down through 2030 sends a strong message.

From Boca to Ann Arbor: A Rapid Rise

May came to Michigan after six seasons at Florida Atlantic, where he led FAU to a Final Four appearance in 2023. When he was initially hired in March 2024, his original contract was set at $19.125 million over five years, a solid deal, but one that quickly became outdated after his success.

Now, with a $6 million bump in total value, Michigan is matching the market, and showing commitment.

The Big Picture

In a college basketball landscape where patience is rare, May delivered results immediately. His Xs-and-Os acumen, player development chops, and cultural fit with Michigan have made him a perfect match. With this new contract, the Wolverines are betting that May isn’t just a quick fix, he’s the long-term answer.

The Bottom Line

Dusty May earned his raise. And Michigan didn’t hesitate to reward him.

In an era of transfer portals, NIL deals, and coaching carousel chaos, keeping a rising star like May anchored in Ann Arbor could be the key to sustained success. If year one was any indication, the Wolverines may have struck gold.