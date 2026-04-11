Dusty May Reveals Comment to Warde Manuel That ‘Ruined Any Leverage’ He Had With Michigan

Speaking about his contract extension, Michigan head coach Dusty May did not dance around the topic or leave room for interpretation.

“I’m very grateful, and during the tournament, I just told Warde I’m not leaving,” May said on the Big Ten Network. “And I probably ruined any leverage I could have had. It’s an honor to coach at this great institution, and I just look forward to what’s next.”

That quote says everything.

No posturing. No hedging. Just a coach who made up his mind and stuck with it.

Commitment backed by action

Michigan moved quickly to secure May following a national championship run, but the foundation for that agreement had already been laid.

During the tournament, at the height of outside interest and speculation, May had already told athletic director Warde Manuel he was staying.

That matters.

In an era where leverage often drives decisions, May openly acknowledged he gave that up. The priority was not negotiating power. It was stability and belief in the program.

A program built on alignment

What stands out most is how aligned Michigan appears at the top.

Manuel made it clear the university sees May as the long-term leader. May, in turn, reinforced that vision with his own words and actions.

There is no disconnect here.

Just a program that found its coach and made sure he is staying.

Focus shifts to what comes next

Even in discussing the contract, May’s attention did not linger on the deal itself.

It shifted forward.

That has been a consistent theme throughout his tenure. Build, improve, and move on to the next challenge.

With a championship already secured, the expectation now is sustaining that level.

The bottom line

Dusty May’s reaction to his new contract was not about the deal.

It was about the decision.

He chose Michigan, made it clear during the biggest stage of the season, and backed it up when the contract was finalized.

Now, the focus is exactly where he said it would be.

On what comes next.