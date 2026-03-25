Is Dusty May Leaving Michigan? AD Warde Manuel Responds to North Carolina Buzz

The buzz surrounding Dusty May isn’t going anywhere, but Warde Manuel just made Michigan’s stance crystal clear.

Following speculation that North Carolina could target May after moving on from Hubert Davis, speculation quickly picked up steam across college basketball.

But on Wednesday, Michigan’s athletic director shut that down, at least publicly.

“I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success. I will actively work with him towards making all that happen.”

Why May is such a hot name

It’s not hard to see why North Carolina, or any major program, would be interested.

May has the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball rolling, leading them to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and back to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

Up next? A high-stakes matchup against Alabama on Friday night, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Simply put: May is winning. And winning coaches get calls.

Michigan vs. North Carolina

Let’s be real: historically, North Carolina is one of the premier brands in college basketball.

But this isn’t the same landscape it was even five years ago.

In today’s NIL era, Michigan offers:

Massive resources

Strong donor backing

Big Ten visibility

A program currently competing at the highest level

That matters. A lot.

And right now, Michigan isn’t chasing relevance, it’s living in it.

The Bottom Line

Warde Manuel didn’t dance around the situation.

Michigan wants Dusty May. And they’re prepared to do what it takes to keep him.

Of course, statements like this are standard in college athletics, but timing matters. And this one came right as the noise around North Carolina started to grow.

For now, May’s focus remains on March Madness.

But make no mistake, once the season ends, this situation could heat up quickly.