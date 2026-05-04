Report: Michigan’s Dusty May Drawing NBA Interest After National Title Run

The Dusty May rumor mill did not take long to fire up.

Just hours after the Orlando Magic moved on from head coach Jamahl Mosley following their stunning first-round playoff collapse against the Detroit Pistons, Michigan’s national championship-winning coach was already being connected to the opening.

According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Magic are “admirers of Michigan’s Dusty May” and would have interest “if he were indeed available.”

Dusty May Has Become a Hot Name Fast

That is what happens when a coach takes over Michigan and quickly turns the Wolverines into national champions.

May led Michigan to a 69-63 win over UConn in the 2026 national championship game, giving the program its second national title and first since 1989.

Now, NBA teams are apparently noticing.

Orlando fired Mosley after the Magic blew a 3-1 series lead against the Pistons, including a brutal Game 6 collapse and a 116-94 Game 7 loss.

Would May Actually Leave Michigan?

That remains the big question.

Stein also reported that the current expectation in college basketball is that May will remain with the Wolverines. That makes sense. He just won a national championship, has serious momentum in Ann Arbor, and Michigan has already been active in building its next roster.

Still, the NBA is the NBA.

The Magic job has some real appeal. Orlando has young talent, playoff experience, and a front office looking for a new voice after three straight first-round exits under Mosley. But May would also be leaving a spot where he has already become one of the biggest names in college basketball.

Michigan Fans Should Watch This Closely

This does not mean May is leaving.

But it does mean Michigan fans should probably get used to this. When a coach wins big, especially in the modern college basketball landscape, NBA teams are going to call.

For now, May staying at Michigan still feels like the most likely outcome. But Orlando’s reported interest is a reminder that after winning it all, Michigan now has something every elite program deals with:

Everybody wants a piece of what Dusty May is building.