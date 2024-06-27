Dusty May Predicts Ohio State Transfer Roddy Gayle Will Shine with Michigan Basketball





Michigan’s Dusty May believes Roddy Gayle Jr. will evolve into a main player for Wolverines

Michigan basketball has bolstered its roster with the addition of Roddy Gayle Jr., a transfer from Ohio State. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard brings extensive experience, with 71 appearances and 46 starts over two seasons with the Buckeyes. In the 2023-24 season, Gayle Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, showcasing his physical playmaking abilities. One person who is very excited about Gayle is head coach, Dusty May.

Optimism Despite Shooting Dip

Despite a dip in shooting performance last season—28.4% from 3-point range and 37.2% on midrange shots—Michigan’s coaching staff remains confident in Gayle’s potential. “We think Roddy is naturally going to evolve into a main player and a guy that has a unique skill set,” U-M coach Dusty May told The Michigan Insider.

Dusty May further elaborated on Gayle’s shooting abilities, stating, “… First and foremost, we believe in Roddy’s jump shot. No, his percentage wasn’t great last year for a number of reasons. He got caught in late shot clock several situations. They didn’t have great cumulative level of shooting, so he didn’t have as much space as hopefully we’ll have, because hopefully our guys make shots. But he has the ability to get downhill, draw fouls. And we think he’ll be a very good catch-and-shoot guy.”

Dusty May On Gayle’s Aggressive Playing Style

Gayle’s aggressive playing style, marked by drawing 4.5 fouls per 40 minutes last year, aligns with May’s vision for the team. “His ability to get downhill, offensive rebound. He runs in transition. He plays off the pick and roll well. He’s very efficient playing off the pick and roll as a passer. He’s efficient with his movements and his game. He doesn’t over dribble,” Dusty May said of Gayle earlier this offseason.

High Expectations and Support

Assistant coach Mike Boynton echoed May’s sentiments, highlighting Gayle’s potential to become nationally recognized. “Even with some of the hate he’s going to get coming this way, we’re going to put our arms around him and help him become a great player,” Boynton mentioned.

Versatility and Proven Track Record

Gayle’s versatility, proven track record at finishing at the rim, and impressive free-throw shooting (over 80% throughout his career) add to the high expectations. With the Wolverines aiming to leverage Gayle’s athletic prowess, Michigan fans have much to look forward to this season.