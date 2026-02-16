Dusty May Sounds Off on Viral Yaxel Lendeborg NSFW Clip

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg is known around the program as one of the most outgoing and fan-friendly players on the roster. He signs autographs, takes pictures, and spends time with kids before and after games. That reputation is exactly why a recently resurfaced viral video caught so much attention.

The clip, recorded shortly after Lendeborg committed to Michigan, shows him using profanity while talking about Purdue in a casual, off-court setting. With the Wolverines preparing to play at Mackey Arena, the video made the rounds quickly on social media.

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg ahead of Tuesday’s matchup at Purdue:



“When we see Purdue we gonna spank they f*cking ass. We gonna beat they f*cking ass. F*ck Purdue.” pic.twitter.com/DlKspHSdT3 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 15, 2026

Rather than dodge the topic, head coach Dusty May addressed it directly — and used it as a moment for growth.

Dusty May Acknowledges the Video Head-On

May didn’t pretend the video was new to him or that someone else had to bring it to his attention.

“Obviously, I saw the video,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said via The Wolverine. “It’s been well circulated to this point. I have social media and I follow social media, so I don’t have to say someone showed it to me to act like I don’t have it.”

May explained that he spoke at length with Lendeborg about the situation, and what stood out most wasn’t anger or frustration — it was how Lendeborg felt about how the clip made him look.

Why the Video Bothered Lendeborg So Much

According to May, the most disappointing part for Lendeborg wasn’t the reaction from opposing fans or rival programs. It was the way the video might be perceived by children and people who look up to him.

“I spoke at length, with Yaxel about it, and the most disappointing part of it is that he feels really bad about how he’s perceived from children and those who look up to him,” May said. “He said, ‘coach, I don’t even use that language in conversation. I don’t like the way it makes me look. I feel terrible about it.’ And then obviously how he’s perceived by our fan base and those that he cares about.”

May emphasized that this reaction mattered — and that it showed maturity rather than defiance.

A Lesson in Being a Professional

Instead of framing the situation as a disciplinary issue, May described it as part of the learning curve of becoming a professional athlete.

“Look — it’s a great lesson,” May said. “It’s one of the reasons he’s here. He wanted to learn to be a better pro, and to be a better pro, you need to have the mindset that you’re probably always being recorded. If there’s ever a moment that someone can use that information against you …”

The point, May stressed, wasn’t punishment — it was awareness.

Context Matters, Including When the Video Was Taken

May also made it clear that the video shouldn’t be taken as a calculated shot at Purdue or its program.

“It’s an old video,” May said. “This was back I think in May, right after he signed with Michigan, and obviously in the excitement of being here, of playing in these games. He’s at an establishment after hours, and they ask him a question about the number one team in the country, and he said the things he said he wishes he would not have.”

While May acknowledged that Lendeborg regretted the comments, he emphasized that the context matters — and that the lesson has already been learned.

“But moving forward, it’s a good learning lesson,” May said.

Purdue Doesn’t Need Bulletin Board Material

As for whether the video will motivate Purdue players on the court, May didn’t buy into that narrative.

“I don’t imagine the Boilermakers’ players are sitting around motivated by what Yaxel Lendeborg said in a over-21 establishment four months ago,” May said, noting, “I think that they’re killers, as is.”

Execution, not social media, decides games.

“So, as far as bulletin board material, I’m not sure that means much when it comes time to execute pick and roll defense or transition defense,” May said.

No Punishment, No Overreaction

May also shut down any speculation about disciplinary action or changes to Michigan’s plans.

“I’m sure it’ll be brought up, but we’re not going to cancel our travel plans,” May said. “There are a lot bigger things to be worried about … everything’s good for us.”

The situation, from Michigan’s perspective, is closed.

A Final Perspective From Dusty May

May finished by zooming out — reminding everyone that mistakes happen, and growth is what matters.

“He made a mistake. This is a, a learning lesson. We can’t go back in time and change it.”

And perhaps most importantly: