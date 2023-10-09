DVOA stats show Detroit Lions are off to best start in over 42 years

The Detroit Lions have defied expectations this season, making history with their incredible start. Their DVOA rating, as revealed by DVOA creator Aaron Schatz, stands at a jaw-dropping +39.0%, marking the best beginning in Lions history since the database's inception in 1981. This achievement is a testament to the Lions‘ resurgence and underscores their remarkable performance on the field.

Why it Matters: Unprecedented Success and Balanced Play

The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated. The Lions' DVOA rating showcases their dominance in various facets of the game, positioning them as the third-best team in the NFL. Their balanced approach truly sets them apart, ranking among the top five teams in both offensive and defensive categories. With a solid offense, coupled with an effective defense, the Lions are a force to be reckoned with.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have achieved their best start in over 42 years, boasting a remarkable DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value of Average) rating of +39.0%. This outstanding start places the Lions as the third-best team in the NFL, showcasing their balanced performance with a top-five ranking in pass and run offense as well as pass and run defense. With a favorable schedule ahead, the Lions are poised to continue their impressive run this season.

Bottom Line – Lions Roaring into the Future

As the Detroit Lions continue their historic season, their exceptional DVOA performance reflects their potential to make a significant impact in the NFL. With a favorable schedule ahead, they have an excellent opportunity to maintain their impressive momentum. The Lions' resurgence serves as a beacon of hope for fans and a testament to their commitment to excellence on the field.