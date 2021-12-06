Dwane Casey explains Hamidou Diallo’s injury was result of friendly fire

The Detroit Pistons are already without the services of Kelly Olynyk, who is on the shelf after suffering a knee injury last month.

And as they bring in the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight to Little Caesars Arena, they’ll be without two more key figures in the lineup. Hamidou Diallo won’t play after suffering a facial fracture, while Cory Joseph is out with right knee inflammation.

According to head coach Dwane Casey, Diallo suffered the injury after inadvertent contact with rookie Cade Cunningham, though he thankfully didn’t suffer a concussion. He’ll also be wearing a mask when he returns to action, similar to that of Pistons legend Rip Hamilton.

“Cade got him in the cheek; it’s more a precaution than anything,” Casey said. “There’s no concussion and the doctors recommended he not play.”

Tip-off tonight between the Pistons and Thunder is set for 7:00 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

– – Quotes via Rod Beard Link – –