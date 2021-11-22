Dwane Casey gives injury update on Isaiah Stewart, who was bloodied by LeBron James

Following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey spoke to the media and he gave a bit of an injury update on F Isaiah Stewart, who was bloodied by LeBron James during a free throw attempt.

Casey said that Stewart had to get 8-9 stitches to patch things up.

Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart received 8-9 stitches from the hit he took from LeBron James — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2021

Casey said that he does not believe LeBron is a dirty player but Stewart did have the right to be fired up. He said Stewart should not face action from the league.

Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart shouldn’t face action from the league. He said he had a right to be angry. If anything, Casey acknowledged Stewart could have left the court earlier. But he said he likely couldn’t see from blood. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2021

VIDEO: Dwane Casey talked about the Pistons and Lakers game. He said LeBron James isn’t a dirty player, but he bumped Isaiah Stewart’s face and was the reason behind 8-9 stitches. That gave Stewart a reason to be upset, Casey insisted. 🎥: https://t.co/sFIsjy081X pic.twitter.com/Xm8mpghCUA — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2021