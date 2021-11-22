Dwane Casey gives injury update on Isaiah Stewart, who was bloodied by LeBron James

by

Following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey spoke to the media and he gave a bit of an injury update on F Isaiah Stewart, who was bloodied by LeBron James during a free throw attempt.

Casey said that Stewart had to get 8-9 stitches to patch things up.

Casey said that he does not believe LeBron is a dirty player but Stewart did have the right to be fired up. He said Stewart should not face action from the league.

 

