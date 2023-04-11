Dwane Casey is already selling Detroit Pistons coaching position

Dwane Casey is no longer the head coach of the Detroit Pistons but that does not mean he is not invested in who replaces him for the 2023-24 season. News recently broke that Casey has decided to step down as the Pistons' head coach to take a position in their front office. On Tuesday, Casey spoke to reporters, and he was already selling his former job.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Casey made it clear that he believes the Pistons head coaching job is a great situation for any candidate.

“This is a prime situation for any coach, whether it's a young coach or older coach … It's ready,” Casey said.

Casey explains why he decided to step down

Casey, who would have been going into the final year of his contract, said he decided to step down because he did not want to have a lame-duck situation in such an important season for the Pistons.

“The wins and losses weren't there, but the last three years are probably the most rewarding three years that I've had as a coach,” Casey said.

“The hardest thing to do is go into that last year as a lame duck, especially in a restore situation, because there are no guarantees,” Casey said.

Bottom Line: Pistons need to nail their next hire

One thing is for certain, Pistons GM Troy Weaver is faced with a very important decision in hiring the Pistons' next head coach. With Cade Cunningham returning from his injury, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren likely taking a step forward in their second year, and one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft joining the roster, the Pistons have a chance to be very competitive during the 2023-24 season and beyond.