Dwane Casey is OUT as Detroit Pistons head coach

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Dwane Casey has announced his resignation as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Casey will move into a front-office role with the Pistons, saying that he is excited to enter the next phase of his life and spend more time with his family. Casey coached the Pistons for five seasons, leading the team to the playoffs once, but the team was swept in the first round. Before joining the Pistons, he coached the Toronto Raptors for seven seasons, winning Coach of the Year in 2017-2018.

Dwane Casey steps down as Detroit Pistons head coach

On Sunday, Casey announced that he had made the decision to step down as head coach of the Pistons.

“Tom is giving me an opportunity to move into the front office,” Casey said, referring to Pistons owner Tom Gores. “I'm excited to go to the next phase of my life. Time to spend more time with my family. This team is on the right track. They probably need to hear a new voice. This is my decision.”

“Hopefully my legacy will be the growth of this program from these young guys and getting a foundation,” Casey said. “But not through the wins and losses. I don't care who you bring in, if you have a young team, this league is not forgiving on wins and losses. I'm not trying to run away from that.”

Bottom Line: Pistons rebuild continues with new leadership

The Pistons have been in a rebuilding phase for some time now, with a focus on developing young talent. The move on from Casey as head coach signals a desire for new leadership and a fresh start. The Pistons will need to find a coach who can continue to develop the team's young talent while also improving the team's performance on the court. The team will likely also need to make significant changes to its roster in the coming years in order to become a competitive force in the NBA once again.