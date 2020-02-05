26.5 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey threatens Sekou Doumbouya, other young Pistons following win over Suns

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons took care of business at Little Caesars Arena by defeating the Phoenix Suns 116-108.

Following the win, you would have thought that Pistons coach Dwane Casey would be in good spirits but that was not that case.

While talking about a trio of young Pistons’ players (Sekou Doumbouya, Jordan Bone, and Louis King) Casey was not thrilled at all, threatening to send them all back to Grand Rapids if they do not bring a better effort.

“I’m disappointed in them…in their effort, in how hard they didn’t play…I wanted to play them longer…I told them, their next stop would be Grand Rapids if they’re not gonna come in.” Casey said.

In the game, the trio of youngsters combined for 8 points, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

