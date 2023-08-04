Eastern Michigan‘s Dylan Drummond is challenging the odds as an unheralded prospect, striving to make his mark with the Detroit Lions. Despite being undrafted and not considered a priority free agent after the draft, Drummond has been nothing short of impressive during rookie minicamp. His standout performance bagged him a contract, along with praise from head coach Dan Campbell (click here to read more) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (click here to read more).

Dylan Drummond plans to prove he belongs with Detroit Lions

Despite an injury-laden senior year at Eastern Michigan, Drummond remains steadfast in his belief that he belongs in this league. Even with the stiff competition for a roster spot, Drummond remains unfazed, putting in the work and setting his sights on earning a spot on the team.

“I'm just trying to be in the right spots and always knowing what to do,” Drummond said. “I pride myself on being a smart person, and I really try to get in the playbook and stay in the playbook to know where I'm supposed to be and how I'm supposed to get there. If I'm in the right spots, I think the right things tend to happen.”

“Honestly, I never thought I couldn't (play at this level),” Drummond said. “I didn't have very good production my senior year due to an injury and missing some games, but I knew that if I ever got the opportunity to get this level, I could show what I had and I knew I was somebody who could stick around.”

“I just want to continue to prove that I belong here and I want to show my coaches and teammates I'm dependable and I know what to do,” Drummond said. “Right now, I'm just focused on camp and being where my feet are. Whatever happens after camp, I'll deal with that and keep pushing on.”

Key Points

Dylan Drummond enters the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.

He stands out at the rookie minicamp and earns a contract.

Drummond credits being in the right places at the right times to his intelligence and understanding of the playbook.

He maintains self-belief despite his lackluster college career and disappointing pro day performance.

Drummond looks up to Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, and Davante Adams and learns from experienced players in Detroit.

Despite the competition, Drummond stays focused on securing a spot on the practice squad.

Bottom Line – Drummond: A True Dark Horse

Dylan Drummond's journey with the Detroit Lions is far from over. The undrafted rookie continues to fight the odds, demonstrating that passion and hard work can bridge the gap between obscurity and recognition. While he's off to a promising start, Drummond must continue to impress in the upcoming joint practices and preseason games to solidify his spot. Regardless of the outcome, his story stands as an inspiring tale of persistence, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of a dream.