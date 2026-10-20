The Detroit Red Wings have received a significant development in their ongoing efforts to resolve Dylan Larkin’s trade request, but moving their former captain remains anything but simple. According to a new report from the Detroit Free Press, Larkin has now provided Detroit with a list of 10 NHL teams he would approve a trade to, expanding his original list of just three destinations.

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For months, the Red Wings have struggled to find a deal that makes sense for both sides, particularly with Larkin controlling his potential destinations through his no-trade clause. Now, the identity of all 10 teams has reportedly been revealed, providing a clearer picture of where the 30-year-old center would be willing to continue his career.

However, there’s a major problem. Even with more potential trade partners, Detroit still hasn’t received the type of return it needs to justify losing its top center.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin’s 10 Preferred Trade Destinations Revealed

According to a new October 20 report based on information from a person familiar with the situation, Larkin’s list of acceptable destinations includes the following teams:

Florida Panthers Minnesota Wild Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars Washington Capitals Carolina Hurricanes Utah Mammoth Tampa Bay Lightning New Jersey Devils Colorado Avalanche

Larkin originally identified Florida, Minnesota and Vegas as his preferred destinations after requesting a trade following the 2025-26 season. The expansion to 10 teams gives Detroit more flexibility, but the inclusion of additional Stanley Cup contenders doesn’t guarantee that a deal is close.

Perhaps most interestingly, the Montreal Canadiens are not on the list, despite previous speculation that they could offer Detroit an attractive trade package. As we previously reported, one NHL front-office executive believed Montreal possessed the assets necessary to meet Detroit’s asking price.

That makes Larkin’s no-trade protection a critical part of this situation. The Red Wings cannot simply send him to whichever organization offers the best return without his approval.

Why the Red Wings Still Haven’t Traded Larkin

The biggest obstacle isn’t necessarily finding teams interested in a productive top-six center. It’s finding an organization willing to part with the kind of immediate NHL talent Detroit needs in return.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has set an asking price that points away from another lengthy rebuild. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that Detroit wants two A-quality prospects, a top-nine forward who can play in the NHL right now, and a first-round draft pick for Larkin. That means a package built primarily around future draft picks and prospects may not be enough to convince Detroit to move him.

The organization essentially needs to replace one of its most important offensive players while trading him away. Acquiring a center who can immediately contribute near the top of the lineup is a difficult challenge, especially when the teams on Larkin’s list are largely focused on competing for championships themselves.

A potential solution could involve a three-team trade, allowing Detroit to convert draft picks or prospects received for Larkin into an established NHL center from another organization. However, no such arrangement has been reported as imminent, and there is no indication that the Red Wings have found an acceptable package.

As we recently reported regarding Horcoff’s handling of the situation, the interim general manager has continued supporting Larkin publicly while keeping trade-related conversations private. The uncertainty remains unresolved even as Detroit attempts to build momentum on the ice.

The Larkin trade saga has created an uncomfortable situation for everyone involved, with the former captain continuing to play for an organization he has asked to leave. That dynamic recently became a topic of discussion elsewhere in the NHL.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli was asked about former teammate Kirill Marchenko, who was traded to Toronto after requesting a move. Fantilli’s response offered an interesting perspective on why teams sometimes prefer to resolve trade requests quickly.

“Happy we got guys who want to be here,” Fantilli said following the trade. “It would have been a nightmare having a guy that didn’t want to be here all year. I’m glad we got that trade done when we did.”

Fantilli wasn’t speaking specifically about Larkin, but his comments illustrate the potential complications of keeping an unhappy player throughout an entire season. In Detroit’s case, however, the situation is especially complicated because the Red Wings still need Larkin’s production.

As the NHL’s October 14 update confirmed, Horcoff characterized Larkin’s situation as “status quo” while declining to discuss private conversations with the player’s representatives. The organization is also working through an unresolved contract situation with defenseman Simon Edvinsson, creating additional uncertainty for Detroit’s front office.

Will Expanding His List Finally Lead to a Trade?

The fact that Larkin is willing to consider 10 teams instead of three is meaningful because it removes some of the restrictions that previously made a trade so difficult. Detroit now has a larger group of potential partners to approach, increasing the possibility that one could eventually assemble an acceptable offer.

Still, the Red Wings are under no obligation to complete a deal simply because Larkin wants a change of scenery. He remains under contract through the 2030-31 season, giving Detroit leverage to wait for a return that actually improves the organization.

For Horcoff, the challenge is finding a balance between respecting Larkin’s wishes and protecting the Red Wings’ future. Trading a top-line center without adequately replacing him could undermine the organization’s efforts to end its lengthy playoff drought.

Dylan Larkin has reportedly given the Detroit Red Wings 10 acceptable trade destinations, but the hardest part of a deal remains unsolved. Until one of those teams offers Detroit the kind of immediate help it wants, the former captain’s uncertain future could continue hanging over the organization.