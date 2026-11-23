The Dylan Larkin era in Detroit is officially over, and following Sunday’s blockbuster trade to the Montreal Canadiens, the former Red Wings captain’s agent has broken his silence.

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After months of rumors, frustration, and an increasingly ugly situation between Larkin and the organization, agent Pat Brisson has issued a statement expressing relief that the entire process has finally come to an end.

And despite everything that happened, Brisson made it clear that Larkin still appreciates his time in Detroit.

Pat Brisson’s Statement on Dylan Larkin

Speaking to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Brisson shared the following statement:

“We are very happy for Dylan and his family. We’re very happy for Dylan that this long process is over. He’s always going to be thankful for the 11 years he spent with the Red Wings organization.”

Those comments are particularly interesting considering how contentious the situation had become in recent months.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) shoots against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Finally Gets His Fresh Start

Larkin’s relationship with Detroit deteriorated after he requested a trade following the 2025-26 season. The situation eventually reached a breaking point in October when the former captain informed the organization that he would no longer play while awaiting a deal.

Detroit subsequently suspended Larkin without pay, leaving interim general manager Shawn Horcoff with the difficult task of finding a trade that satisfied both sides.

Brisson had previously issued a blunt statement defending his client’s decision to stop playing. Now, with the trade complete, his latest remarks strike a considerably more appreciative tone.

According to the Montreal Canadiens’ official announcement, Detroit received Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, the rights to Michael Hage, and four draft picks in exchange for Larkin and two selections.

The blockbuster trade ends months of speculation while giving Detroit additional young talent and future draft capital.

For Larkin, the deal means a fresh start in Montreal after spending his entire NHL career with the organization that selected him 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

And while his departure certainly wasn’t pretty, Brisson’s statement suggests Larkin isn’t interested in forgetting the 11 years he spent wearing the Winged Wheel.

The relationship may have ended on difficult terms, but the appreciation for those years in Detroit apparently remains.